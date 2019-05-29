Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Dale Smith
Dale M. Smith


Dale Michael Smith, 83, of Champion, formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away at home Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Monessen, and was the son of the late Jay Smith and the late Helen (Bell) Smith Lincoln. He was the husband of the late Barbara J. (Cramer) Smith, who passed away Dec. 19, 2017. Dale was a life member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Greenock, and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Somerset. He was also a member of Duquesne-McKeesport Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 731 and the National Ski Patrol. Dale was director of the former McKeesport Choraliers Chorus. He was a retired director of operations for Intercity Motor Freight and had previously taught school and worked for the former G.C. Murphy Co. He is survived by his son, Bradley M. Smith, of Scottsdale, Ariz., daughters, Kelly Lynn (Jon) Kruper, of Jones Mills, and Lori J. (John) Schwerzler, of McMurray; brother, Dr. Raymond B. (Mary Lynne) Smith, of Longboat Key, Fla.; grandchildren, Megan, Madison and Mackenzie; and nieces and a nephew.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greenock. Everyone please meet at the church. The Rev. Erin Evans will be officiating. Private burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 444 Liberty Ave No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or 412-208-3550, are suggested. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2019
