Dale M. Younkin, 88, formerly of Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Meadow View Care Center, Berlin, Pa. He was born April 4, 1931, in Rockwood, a son of the late Jesse R. and Irene Phillippi Younkin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Velma Muir; a brother, Jerry Younkin; and a daughter, Karen Younkin. Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois J. (McGraw) Younkin; two sons, Dale (Kathy) Younkin Jr. and Raymond B. Younkin, all of Somerset; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arden Younkin, of Schenectady, N.Y.
A service to celebrate the life of Dale will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 East Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019