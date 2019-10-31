|
Dale R. Pekarek, 50, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was born July 3, 1969, in Pittsburgh. He was a graduate of Plum Senior High School and Duquesne University and had worked as a pharmacist. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, and the South Greensburg Hunt Club. Dale was a devoted father who loved his children to the moon and back. He was a wonderful husband who loved his wife and children with all his heart. He is survived by his wife, Denise M. (Weimer) Pekarek; his son, Tyler B. Pekarek, at home; two daughters, Kendyll R. and Ande G. Pekarek, both at home; and his stepdaughter, Chelsea Ames and husband Kyle, and their children, Maci, Gabriel and Reese, all of Herminie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for the education of the children. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019