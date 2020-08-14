Dale T. Watson, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born May 14, 1926, in Irwin, a son of the late Charles B. and Theresa L. (Thornton) Watson. Prior to his retirement, Dale worked as a lab technician for WABCO and was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Larimer, and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and watching old westerns on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Watson; son-in-law, William Gault; and brother, Wayne (Janet) Watson. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Rose (Price) Watson; daughter, Donna Gault; grandchildren, Stacey Valenta and Cale Watson; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Watson and Sydney Rose Valenta. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
