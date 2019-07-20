Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale W. Mays


1952 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale W. Mays Obituary
Dale William Mays, 66, of White Oak, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1952, in McKeesport, loving son of William and Elaine (Ohs) Mays. Prior to his retirement, Dale was a brakeman for Union Railroad and a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 1970. He was an avid reader and loved art and music. He is survived by his sister, Renee Martz and her husband, Bob; nephew, Brett Martz and his wife, Addie, and their children, Emma and Mats; niece, Heather Johnson and her husband, Mike, and their son, Baylor.
There will be no visitation. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Donations may be made to the Irwin United Methodist Church in memory of Dale. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 20 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now