Dale William Mays, 66, of White Oak, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1952, in McKeesport, loving son of William and Elaine (Ohs) Mays. Prior to his retirement, Dale was a brakeman for Union Railroad and a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 1970. He was an avid reader and loved art and music. He is survived by his sister, Renee Martz and her husband, Bob; nephew, Brett Martz and his wife, Addie, and their children, Emma and Mats; niece, Heather Johnson and her husband, Mike, and their son, Baylor.
There will be no visitation. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Donations may be made to the Irwin United Methodist Church in memory of Dale. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 20 to Aug. 1, 2019