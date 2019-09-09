|
Dameian Lee Williams, 48, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 17, 1971, in Jeannette, a son of Wanda Williams and the late Thomas Brown. Dameian was a self-employed mechanic. In addition to his father, Dameian was predeceased by his grandfather, Fred Harris. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Latourette Williams; his children, Brandon Iapalucci, Christian, Domoniq, and Promise Williams, all of Jeannette; sisters, Tenesha Williams, Mara Ray, and Tori Ray, all of Jeannette, and Keisha Williams, Kami Williams and Rashone Williams, all of Pittsburgh; brothers, Deon Williams, and Timothy Huggins and wife Tanya, all of Jeannette; his grandmother Quintella Harris of Harrison City; uncles, Mark "Cat" Harris and wife, Kim, of Jeannette, and Cory Harris and wife, Tammy, of Harrison City; an aunt, Rebecca Fletcher, of Pitcairn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday in Rock of Refuge Congregational Church, 102 Clay Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644, with Pastor Roy Aiken officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield Township. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 9, 2019