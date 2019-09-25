Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Dana A. Coyne


1967 - 2019
Dana A. Coyne Obituary
Dana A. (Hunter) Coyne, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 4, 1967, in Jeannette, the daughter of Marlene (Hunter) Carns and James L. Carns III, of Latrobe. Dana was a 1985 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. A veteran of the Army, she served in Germany as a communications specialist. Dana graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg with bachelor's degrees in psychology and criminology and was happy to be the first in her family to graduate college. During her career, she was employed in several social areas, including the Westmoreland County Housing Authority and United Health Care. Throughout her professional and personal life, Dana was well-known for her kind heart and willingness to help others. After listening to someone's problems and needs, she readily assisted with everything that person needed, and then some. Rest assured that before, during, or after she helped someone, she would "tell them like it is" but always helped with the kindness of her heart. She was a very talented ball player during her years with Little League, the Army Women's Softball Team and local softball teams. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen and Frances Hunter; and a brother, James L. Carns IV. In addition to her parents, Dana is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Coyne, of Latrobe; two daughters, Anna Coyne, of Pittsburgh, and Tabatha Coyne, of Tennessee; six grandchildren, Cameron, William, Lilianna, Talia, Ayla and Eva; two brothers, Shawn Hunter, of Latrobe, and Mike Carns and his wife, Suzy, of Omaha, Neb.; one sister, Terri Carns, of Latrobe; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Shirley Coyne, of Texas; a special aunt, Theresa "Tessie" Souders, of Derry; and she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her fur baby, Chicka.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery, Cook Township.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
