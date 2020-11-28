1/1
Dana I. Hall
1965 - 2020
Dana I. Hall, 55, of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 23, 1965, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Roger "Jim" and Catherine E. (Klingensmith) Baloga. Dana was a member of Living Word Congregational Church, Jeannette where she loved to teach Sunday school for the children. She worked as a secretary for Jeannette School District, was a treasure for the PSEA Union and an avid Jayhawk fan. She is loved and will be missed by the entire Jeannette community. Dana is survived by her husband, Larry Hall; sons, Larry Jr., of Jacksonville, and Eric, of Jeannette; granddaughter, Olivia; brothers, Chris Baloga and his wife, Renae, of Greensburg, and Anthony Baloga and his wife, Heather, of Slickville and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday in Living Word Congregational Church 2003 Ridge Rd., Jeannette. CDC guidelines in regards to capacity limits and social distancing will be followed and masks are required. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
NOV
30
Service
01:00 PM
Living Word Congregational Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 27, 2020
From my family to Cousin Larry and family, so sorry for your loss. Praying you and family.
Francine Daye
Family
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Dana's family. I knew her from high school. She was always so friendly. RIP Dana.
Anna Rivardo
November 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Larry & Family, I've been Best Friends with Dana since 6th grade & have remained close over the years. She married the Love of her Life, Larry, & had two beautiful sons that she adored, then came her Grandbaby Olivia that she Loved more than life itself. Dana was an ANGEL on earth so kind & caring a true CHRISTIAN. We all know Dana is in Heaven looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. I was so Blessed to have her as my special dear Friend, I will always Love You All our Love Nancy & Ed Barbish & Family & Mia
Nancy Barbish
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dana was a beautiful person inside and out who will truly be missed by so many. I will never forget her beautiful smile & kindness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hall family during this very sad time. Dana will never be forgotten. Love to the entire family. Love, Brandon DiCenzo, Channing Rager, Jaleena & Amico Dicenzo
Channing Rager
Acquaintance
