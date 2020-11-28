Dana I. Hall, 55, of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 23, 1965, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Roger "Jim" and Catherine E. (Klingensmith) Baloga. Dana was a member of Living Word Congregational Church, Jeannette where she loved to teach Sunday school for the children. She worked as a secretary for Jeannette School District, was a treasure for the PSEA Union and an avid Jayhawk fan. She is loved and will be missed by the entire Jeannette community. Dana is survived by her husband, Larry Hall; sons, Larry Jr., of Jacksonville, and Eric, of Jeannette; granddaughter, Olivia; brothers, Chris Baloga and his wife, Renae, of Greensburg, and Anthony Baloga and his wife, Heather, of Slickville and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday in Living Word Congregational Church 2003 Ridge Rd., Jeannette. CDC guidelines in regards to capacity limits and social distancing will be followed and masks are required. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences visit www.mason-gelder.com
.