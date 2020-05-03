Dana M. Madar, 52, of Smithton, passed away Tuesday , April 28, 2020, in the comforts of home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 9, 1967, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late John and Geraldine (Jaffre) Winn. Dana was a graduate of the Yough class of 1985. She was a waitress at Perkins and Flying J's in Smithton back in the late 90s. They had opened AMO's Bar in 2011 in Smithton, which was her pride and joy, taking care of all the customers with her favorite recipes. She enjoyed cooking, but most of all becoming a GiGi to Ava was her greatest joy. She always put everyone before herself, devoting herself to create the best life for her family. Dana is survived by her loving and caring high school sweetheart of 34 years, Dean S. Madar; her two sons, CW2 Ryan Madar CP and his wife, Shellie, of Fort Drum, N.Y., and Brandon Madar, at home; special granddaughter, Ava; two sisters, Jackie (Mike) Ansell, of Mt. Pleasant, and Nicole "Nikki" (Jeremiah) Wareham, of Youngwood; her in-laws, Don (Darlene) Madar, of Jacobs Creek; brother-in-law, Donald (Jana) Madar, of Harrisburg; and sister-in-law, Darla (Doug) Wobrak, of Belle Vernon; she was Aunt DeDe to Kaylee (Izabella) Tissue, Kory Ansell, JayCi and Jody Wareham, Rachel and Matthew Wobrak, Dr. Max (Dr. Elise) Hennessy and Eric Madar; and is survived by several special aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her three dogs, Max, Goldie and Gunner; and her cat, GiGi. Dana's beautiful smile, her tight hugs and kisses will forever be remembered; she had a heart of gold and she loved her family more than life itself. Dana will be dearly missed by her family, friends and customers she made over the years. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, sadly all services were private, with burial at West Newton Cemetery, followed by the release of doves to set her spirit free. A celebration of Dana's life will be held at a later time and date to be announced. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637 in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dean to start a college fund for their granddaughter, Ava. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.