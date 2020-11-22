1/1
Dane J. Lewis
1956 - 2020
Dane Joseph Lewis, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1956, in Roscoe, the son of Warren and Bonnie (Wehousie) Lewis, of Roscoe. Dane was a huge fan of his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, where he received his degree in pharmacology in 1979. Dane was a lifetime employee of Excela Health System as a pharmacist, a lead pharmacist and ended as a manager. He attended New Stanton Church and had a membership at L.A. Fitness. He loved spending time with his friends and watching the Pittsburgh sports teams. What Dane enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, who he loved so much. Dane's smile was contagious; his hug was sincere. He touched more people in his 63 years than he would ever realize and he did so by simply being himself. He was preceded in death by an aunt and uncle, Mary Jo and Donald Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Linda A. (Cunningham) Lewis; three sons, Brandon Lewis and wife, Jenna, of Greensburg, Timothy Zontek and wife, Danielle, of Greensburg, and Paul Zontek and wife, Sarah, of Herminie; two daughters, Lindsay Levendosky and husband E.J., of Scottdale, and Angela Zontek, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, Abrahm, Lillian, Aiden, Logan and Rosalyn, and one anticipated baby, Lewis. He is also survived by his sister, Lori Popelas and husband, Ronald, of Columbus, Ohio, and their children, Paige Cyrus and husband Matt, Cody Popelas and wife Lauren, and Cole Popelas. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, with Pastor Stephen M. Bane officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Dear Lewis Family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Dane was my friend, and pharmacist colleague. He was an excellent pharmacist and truly improved the health outcomes of patients. His integrity and kindness were always present. We will miss his smile as he now looks down upon us in Heaven. My deepest sympathy, Craig Cochenour, RPh, Esq. and family
Craig Cochenour, RPh,Esq.
Friend
