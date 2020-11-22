Dear Lewis Family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Dane was my friend, and pharmacist colleague. He was an excellent pharmacist and truly improved the health outcomes of patients. His integrity and kindness were always present. We will miss his smile as he now looks down upon us in Heaven. My deepest sympathy, Craig Cochenour, RPh, Esq. and family

Craig Cochenour, RPh,Esq.

Friend