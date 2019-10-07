|
|
Daniel A. Giaquinto, 78, of Manchester, N.H., died comfortably in his sleep Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, after a period of declining health. He was born in Jeannette on April 6, 1941, to Peter and Josephine (Latanzio) Giaquinto. He lived in the Nashua, N.H., area for the majority of his life before moving to Manchester, N.H., six years ago. Daniel was the owner of Euro Cleaners in Bedford, N.H., for many years and was a veteran of the Army and Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren. The family includes two children, Michael Giaquinto and wife Monica, of Summit, N.J., and Marisa Fusco and husband Frank, of Nashua, N.H.; four grandchildren, Peter and Adam Giaquinto and Dominic and Grace Fusco; a sister, Carol Pacek and husband Regis; and two nieces, Regina and Rayne Pacek. He was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew A. Giaquinto.
A calling hour will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, followed immediately at 4 p.m. by a funeral ceremony, all at LAMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1799 Elm Street, Manchester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund. Dan spent the past six years living in both the independent and assisted living units of Birch Hill Terrace, where he received great care. Please write "In Memory of Dan Giaquinto" on the memo line of the check, and mail to Birch Hill Terrace, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2019