J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-9866
Daniel A. Jones


1963 - 2020
Daniel A. Jones Obituary
Daniel A. Jones, 56, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe. He was born June 21, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of Mildred Hostetler Jones, of Stahlstown, and the late Nelson Paul Jones. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by two daughters, Jaclyn Jones, of Irwin, and Sarah Jones Knox, of Jeannette; a sister, Debra (Shane) Smith, of Stahlstown; a brother, David (Teressa) Jones, of Bradenville; four grandchildren, Daeton, Ava, Dacey and Mischa; and a very special friend and companion, Alice Rutter, of Latrobe. All services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or tribute for Daniel or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
