Daniel E. Breniser, 66, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. "Danny" was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Latrobe, the firstborn of Romayne "Dottsie" Carota Breniser and the late Elvin "PeeWee" Breniser. Danny was a 1972 graduate of Ligonier Valley School and a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Plumbing and Pipefitters Union No. 1451 and later had his own plumbing, heating and air conditioning business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and traveled extensively, but his favorite place that brought him the most happiness, peace, contentment and the sense of the awesomeness of God through the beauty of nature was his deer camp. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gregory, 14, and Scott, 4, in a tragic 1970 house fire which also took the life of his maternal grandmother, Bertha Martelli Carota. It was through the Bible verse, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered into the mind of man, the treasures God has for us in heaven for those who love Him." (I Corinthians 2:9), and through faith, hope and perseverance, that he and his surviving family were able to surrender to God's holy will in their lives. He is survived by his mother, Romayne "Dottsie" Breniser; two sisters, Theresa Kappel (and her husband Wayne), of Ligonier, and Jennie Recalde, of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements are being handled by McCABE FUNERAL HOME. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, private graveside services for Danny's family will be held Tuesday in Ligonier Valley Cemetery following a private Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Fire Companies of Ligonier, P.O. Box 376, Ligonier, PA 15658. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.