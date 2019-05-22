Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Conti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. Conti


1946 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel C. Conti Obituary
Daniel C. "Coo" Conti, 73, of Derry, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Christopher and Alice. Prior to retirement, Coo owned and operated Conti Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning. He was Christian by faith. Coo was a member of the Hill-Top Social Club. He loved golfing, metal detecting, listening to music, going to places where there was live music, and most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Coo was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Randy. Coo is survived by his two children, Chris D. Constantine and wife, Mae, of Derry, and Jeninne M. Pascale and husband, Gregory, of Greensburg; one brother, John; three sisters, Sharon Choice, of Texas, Marsha Adams and husband, Buck, of Perryopolis, and Connie Shields, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Brianna and Chris Constantine, Travis and Grace Pascale, and Hayden Constantine; former spouse, Kathleen M. Constantine; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A life celebration service will be held at later date. The family has entrusted the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. There will be no visitation as per Danny's request.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road Ste. 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now