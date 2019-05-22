Daniel C. "Coo" Conti, 73, of Derry, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Christopher and Alice. Prior to retirement, Coo owned and operated Conti Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning. He was Christian by faith. Coo was a member of the Hill-Top Social Club. He loved golfing, metal detecting, listening to music, going to places where there was live music, and most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Coo was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Randy. Coo is survived by his two children, Chris D. Constantine and wife, Mae, of Derry, and Jeninne M. Pascale and husband, Gregory, of Greensburg; one brother, John; three sisters, Sharon Choice, of Texas, Marsha Adams and husband, Buck, of Perryopolis, and Connie Shields, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Brianna and Chris Constantine, Travis and Grace Pascale, and Hayden Constantine; former spouse, Kathleen M. Constantine; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A life celebration service will be held at later date. The family has entrusted the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements. There will be no visitation as per Danny's request.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road Ste. 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019