Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel C. Levendusky


1935 - 2020
Daniel C. Levendusky Obituary
Daniel C. Levendusky, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1935, and was the son of the late John and Florence Grobleski Levendusky. Dan was a Navy veteran who was part of a scientific historic mission in the Antarctic (Deep Freeze I and II) and a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. He was employed as a pipe fitter, formerly employed by Elliott Co., Volkswagen and Westinghouse. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Carrie Rivera Levendusky; loving father of Deborah (Kevin), Stephen, Mitchell (Debbie), Alan, Michael, Kristen (Pete) and Kimberly; also surviving are six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen. The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for Dan at Latrobe Hospital and Hospice. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A private service and interment will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
