Daniel Clifford Mensch Sr., 81, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital. He was born June 7, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late Ralph Clifford Mensch and Clara Etta Fox Mensch. Daniel was a member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, in Greensburg. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961. He was a charter member of the Sparta Lions Club and president from 1976 to 1977. He enjoyed playing and coaching both baseball and softball. Daniel was an avid hunter and a passionate fisherman who enjoyed tying his own flies. He also enjoyed vacationing in Canada and Avalon with his family and spending time at camp. The most important things in his life were his beloved grandchildren. He worked as executive director for the Department of Welfare for Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Thomas Giles and Thomas Flock. Surviving are his loving wife, Rozella Flock Mensch; daughter, Rachel Mensch Stoltenberg and husband, Eric Stoltenberg; son, Daniel C. Mensch Jr. and wife, Anita Romeo Mensch; grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah Mensch and Riley and James Stoltenberg; sister, Kathleen Giles; brother-in-law, Charles Flock and wife, Cheryl; sister-in-law, Eleanor Flock; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steven L. Craft officiating. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary