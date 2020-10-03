Daniel D. Ondus, 72, of Southwest, Pa., died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Mr. Ondus was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Frank and Stella Bysick Ondus. Mr. Ondus was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. He had been employed by Mac Truck Co., of Hagerstown, Md. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around sports fan. He is survived by his loving family, his son, David D. Ondus, and his sister, Patty Nowicki. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ondus, and by his sister and brother, Beverly Mock and Ronald Ondus. In honoring his request, there will be no hours of visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
