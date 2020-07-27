1/1
Daniel E. Tomajko
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Tomajko, 59, of Irwin, died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born June 21, 1961, in Greensburg, and was the son of John and Genevieve (Brais) Tomajko, of Irwin. He was employed in the trucking/railroad industry. He was a member of St. Boniface Church in Penn, then after it closed, he became a member of Ascension Church in Jeannette. Daniel is survived by his brother, Paul, of Irwin; his sister, Janet and brother-in-law, Eric Branyan, of Roanoke, Texas; and sister, Susanne, brother-in-law, Guy, and nephew, Christopher Seydel, of Munster, Ind.; plus many cousins, aunts, uncles, and special relatives. Dan was an avid reader and student of American history while his second passion was trains. He took numerous trips and pictures of our railroads across the northeast. Visitation will be held from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with Father Alvin Aberion officiating. Please be prepared to follow current CDC guidelines including facial masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 25 people at one time. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, Development Office, 685 Angela Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved