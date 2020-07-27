Daniel E. Tomajko, 59, of Irwin, died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born June 21, 1961, in Greensburg, and was the son of John and Genevieve (Brais) Tomajko, of Irwin. He was employed in the trucking/railroad industry. He was a member of St. Boniface Church in Penn, then after it closed, he became a member of Ascension Church in Jeannette. Daniel is survived by his brother, Paul, of Irwin; his sister, Janet and brother-in-law, Eric Branyan, of Roanoke, Texas; and sister, Susanne, brother-in-law, Guy, and nephew, Christopher Seydel, of Munster, Ind.; plus many cousins, aunts, uncles, and special relatives. Dan was an avid reader and student of American history while his second passion was trains. He took numerous trips and pictures of our railroads across the northeast. Visitation will be held from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with Father Alvin Aberion officiating. Please be prepared to follow current CDC guidelines including facial masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 25 people at one time. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, Development Office, 685 Angela Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
