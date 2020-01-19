Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:30 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Daniel F. DeSanto


1930 - 2020
Daniel F. DeSanto Obituary
Dr. Daniel F. DeSanto, 89, of Export, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was born June 21, 1930, in New Rochelle, N.Y., son of immigrant parents, the late Daniel and Millie Spilka DeSanto. Dr. DeSanto was a graduate of the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aeronautics at New York University, where he earned his bachelor's, master's, and science doctorate degrees in aeronautical engineering. He worked on aeronautical research and development for the Navy, Air Force, and NATO, on shock, vibration, and submarine silencing projects for the Navy. He also worked on nuclear reactor internal dynamics for Westinghouse Electric Corp. His primary and continuing interest was in aviation, obtaining his private pilot certificate in 1952, and retiring from flying in 2009. He was also a member of the Murrysville Lion's Club. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his first wife, Gaynelle Hager DeSanto. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" J. DeSanto; a brother, Robert S. (Polly) DeSanto, of Waterford, Conn.; and three stepchildren with Patricia, Robert D. (Becky) Ferry, Diane Burger and David J. (Jennifer) Ferry. He is also survived by two stepchildren with his late wife, Gaynelle DeSanto, Barbara J. (Ralph) Sullivan and Larry H. (Susan) Gasbarrini; and 13 stepgrandchildren, Taylor, Daniel and Joshua Ferry, Caleb and Jacob Ferry and Michael and Jessica Guthrie; Angela Freeman, Jill Sullivan, and Tiffany, Larry H., Molly, and Cassandra Gasbarrini. Also surviving are several stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. When asked about what he wished to be in his obituary, he replied, "Just say that I tried to be a good husband, a good stepfather, and a good engineer."
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m., at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Interment will be private at Elmlawn Cemetery, Kenmore, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Dr. Daniel DeSanto's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020
