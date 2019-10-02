|
Daniel Fodor was born July 31, 1923, in Imperial and was a son of the late Elizabeth and Andrew Fodor. He died at his home in Greenville, N.C., on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Dan was the last living child of Andrew and Elizabeth and was preceded in death by brothers Jules, Joseph, Johnny, Andrew and Zolton; and sisters Elizabeth, Priscilla and Magda. In 1949, Dan married a beautiful, young, registered nurse, Maxine Hepler. Maxine preceded Dan in death by two years. He missed her every single day. Dan was a wonderful and supportive father to Tracey (Henry) Smith, of Chapel Hill and Farmville, N.C.; Mark (Katie) Fodor, of Greenville, N.C.; and Kelly Fodor Whitley, of Farmville, N.C. He loved his grandchildren, Andy Fodor, Catherine (Drew) Jordan, Ben Fodor and Hannah Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Betsy Jordan, Shepherd Jordan and Mark Thatcher Jordan. Dan was honorably discharged from the Army on March 11, 1946, as a sergeant major. He served in the European Theatre during World War II. He served in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), from central Europe back to the Rhineland. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a true American hero. Daniel's career ranged from being a Pennsylvania state policeman to selling insurance for Bankers Life. He then was a plant manager for companies such as Anchor Hocking Corp., Screw and Bolt, Jeannette Glass Corp., Erie Resistor, Delta Metal Forming and Shoreline Trailer, among others. As of 2019, he had been a 32nd degree Mason for 70 years, Greensburg Lodge No. 225, Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania. The family would like to thank special caregivers Luschwander Williams, Jennifer Clemons and Diane Byrd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852; or (), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
A private family burial was held.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019