Daniel G. Jackson, 79, of Harrison City, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Braddock and was a son of the late Harry G. and Edith (Klebingot) Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Sidney, George and Harry. He is survived by sons, Greg Jackson (Cheryl), of East Hampton, Conn., and Brian Jackson (fiancee Shannon), of Fort Mill, S.C.; sister, Evelyn Wise (Jim), of Monroeville; brothers, David (Patricia), of Murrysville, and Eugene, of Level Green; granddaughters, Brianna and Ashley; and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was a longtime resident of Harrison City, where he raised his family. Prior to his retirement and employment with Latrobe Steel, he was an employee of Westinghouse, Trafford. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sports fan, sharing both often with his sons. The family thanks St. Anne Home and special friend Jean for the excellent care extended to Dan. Due to limitations on gathering size, the viewing and burial are private for immediate family only. LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, will be handling the arrangements. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial in late summer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.