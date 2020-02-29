Home

Daniel J. Bold Sr.


1957 - 2020
Daniel J. Bold Sr. Obituary
Daniel J. Bold Sr., 62, of Greensburg, formerly of Shafton, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home, after a long, courageous battle with many illnesses. He was born Sept. 17, 1957, in Jeannette, a son of the late James W. and Patricia A. (Jones) Bold. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Ryan Moving and Storage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy Bold and Mary Joyce Hlavsa; and a brother, James Bold. He is survived by his ex-wife, Janet "Lori" (Smith) Bold (Bruce Aland); two sons, Daniel Bold Jr., of Greensburg, and James Bold and his wife, Liz, of Youngwood; three grandchildren, Ciara Bold, Aniesia Bold and Aubrey Bold; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
