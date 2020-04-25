|
Daniel J. Bonislawski, 65, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, after an 11-month battle with prostate cancer. He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Albert J. and Lorraine Baiko Bonislawski. Dan was a 1972 graduate of Highlands High School. He retired after 38 years of service as a police officer with the Harrison Township Police Department. After retiring, Dan worked as a bus driver for W.L. Roegnik for seven years. Dan was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona Heights and a member of the former St. Joseph Church in Natrona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, especially his Sunday foursome. Pappy also loved spending time with his grandchildren, who will greatly miss him. Dan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol (Eswein) Bonislawski; children, Matthew (Jessica) Bonislawski, of Sarver, and Jennifer (Zakary) Sobotka, of Saxonburg; grandchildren, Lucas and Eli Bonislawski and Blake and Alexia Sobotka; and by his brother, Larry Bonislawski, of Cranberry Township. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Dan will be private. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.