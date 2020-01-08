Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Daniel K. Mowery


1944 - 05
Daniel K. Mowery Obituary
Daniel K. Mowery, 75, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born May 27, 1944, in Irwin, a son of the late LeRoy and Helen (Barrett) Mowery. Dan was a 1962 graduate of Norwin High School, and was a proud Army veteran that served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1966 - 1968, receiving the Purple Heart. Prior to retirement ,he worked at Westinghouse (various locations), and as a corrections officer for SCI Pittsburgh and SCI Fayette. He was a lover of muscle cars, especially his Corvette, a member of American Legion Post 359, Irwin, and a social member of North Irwin Fireman's Club. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Mowery, and his sister, Margaret Faye Mowery. He is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (Rice) Mowery, his children, Susan M. Mowery, of McKeesport, Sharon (Gregory) Tepper, of North Irwin, Dana (Ryan) Navaroli, of North Huntingdon, Danielle Mowery (fiance Charles Baker), of Philadelphia, and Kelly Mowery, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Edie and Iris Navaroli and Sophia Tepper; sister-in-law, Catherine Mowery; and nephew, Ron Mowery.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
