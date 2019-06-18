Daniel L. Bridge Sr., 71, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home. Born July 20, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Leo J. Bridge Sr. and Agnes A. (Schmucker) Bridge. Dan was an active member at St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Newcomer Products. He enjoyed working on the farm and was an avid woodworker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice E. "Betty" (Martin) Bridge; two brothers, Raymond and Leo J. Bridge Jr.; and one sister, Julia Burton. Dan is survived by two sons, Daniel L. Bridge Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Latrobe, and Jeremy P. Bridge, of Latrobe; two daughters, Beth A. Markowsky and her husband, Timothy, of New Florence, and Susan M. Nepras and her husband, Kent, of Warrenville, Ill.; three sisters, Patricia King, of New Jersey, Mary Ridilla and her husband, Leonard, of Latrobe, and Bernadette Wallace and her husband, Clarence, of Latrobe; and five grandchildren, Haley, Raymond, Megan, Samantha and Nicole; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

