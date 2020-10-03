Daniel L. Dominick Sr., 73, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. Born July 26, 1947, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Daniel B. Dominick and Mary F. (Evangelisto) Dominick. Dan was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. For 50 years, he was the owner and operator of Danny's Body Shop in Crabtree. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the Army. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 982, Unity Township, and a social member of Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department. Dan enjoyed antique cars and trucks, and was especially proud of his '49 Chevy truck and his '65 Mustang. He also loved watching his grandchildren play sports, never missing their baseball, softball, or basketball games and wrestling matches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Florence Olecki. Dan is survived by his wife, Kathleen A. (Olecki) Dominick, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Nov. 27; two sons, Daniel L. Dominick Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Latrobe, and Stephen E. Dominick and his wife, Maggie, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Cameron, Camille, Nico, Nolan, and Noah; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, William J. Olecki and his wife, Debra, of Latrobe, and Stephen G. "Butch" Olecki, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Danny's Body Shop, 261 Calvary Hill Road, Latrobe. To honor his wishes, please come dressed casually. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, with military rites accorded by VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. Please be prepared to follow all recommended medical guidelines while visiting Danny's Body Shop and also at church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Dan's memory to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Greater Latrobe Senior High Baseball or Girls Basketball Teams, c/o Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
