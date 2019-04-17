Daniel Lee "Danny" Hood, 43, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh of complications from pneumonia and sepsis. Dan was born March 13, 1976, the son of Gary and Janet Hood, of Mt. Pleasant. He was employed at Triumvirate Environmental in Jeannette. He previously served in the Marine Corps. Dan loved camping, road trips and relaxing at home, binge-watching his favorite TV shows. He loved his animal friends who visited his yard, especially the raccoons. He said whatever was on his mind and was fiercely loyal to those he cared about. Dan had plans in the future to settle down with his family in a cabin in the woods in Tennessee. In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his loving fiancee, Renea Champion and her children, Josh, Miranda and Isaac; his children, Keagan, Kaylie and Karissa; siblings, Flo (Dave), of Mt. Pleasant, Scott (Georgiana), of Greensburg, and Jeff (Tanya), of Derry; several aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews Brittany, Nicolas, Valerie and Addison; and his lifelong best friend, Chuck Walters and his family.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family, c/o Hoffer Funeral Home. Death ends a life, not a relationship. Treasure your relationship with Dan. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary