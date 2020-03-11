|
Daniel M. "Dan" Marsiglio, 48, of Murrysville, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at home, with his loving family by his side. He was born Oct. 14, 1971, in Pittsburgh, a son of Donald E. Marsiglio and the late Betty (Kohosek) Marsiglio. Dan was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Pitt-Johnstown and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was an employee of BNY Mellon Corp., where he served as a controller. Dan enjoyed hiking, hunting and traveling, especially to the shore. Family was the most important part of his life and he cherished their time together. In addition to his father, Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Allison (Foor) Marsiglio; treasured children, Dominic, Caleb and Griffin Marsiglio; devoted brother, Donald J. (Beth) Marsiglio; mother-in-law, Carol (Lee) King; and father-in-law, Vaughn (Jeanette) Foor. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, 1235 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.