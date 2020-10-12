Daniel "Danny" Majorsky, 55, of Acme, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. Son of Richard and the late Anne Pinchuck Majorsky, Danny was born Oct. 1, 1965, in Munhall. A graduate of Steel Valley High School, Danny was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and trail walking his friends' dog, Maggie. In his spare time, he also loved to browse local flea markets and sell his finds on eBay. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Danny could be found on game days alongside his family and friends watching the Steelers or Penguins play. Above all, Danny was known by those close to him for his kind heart, gentle soul and calm demeanor. He always put others before himself, especially those who needed a helping hand the most. In addition to his father, Danny is survived by his sister, Teresa Suchta, and her husband Kevin, of Canonsburg, and nieces and nephews. Along with his mother, Danny was predeceased by his brother, Mark, and his sister, Veronica Schoolcraft. Danny will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To leave a message or condolence, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.