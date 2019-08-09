Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Messmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel P. Messmer


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel P. Messmer Obituary
Daniel P. Messmer, of Latrobe, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born July 18, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Ralph A. and Mary Mikulich Messmer Sr. He was a member of St. Cecilia Church in Whitney. Dan owned a computer repair business for many years after graduating from Kaplan Career Institute, where he later taught, touching the lives of many. Most recently, he worked as the network administrator and chief compliance officer for a wealth management advisor. He is survived by his wife of 40 amazing years, Evelyn, whom he married Sept. 22, 1979; three children, Heather (Steve) Bly, Amanda (Dan Speal) Messmer and Jacob (Megan Stahl) Messmer; two grandchildren, Cassidy Lynn and Samuel Quinn; and his siblings, Anna (Albert) Hall, Carolyn (Kevin) Dolinar, Ralph (Candy) Messmer Jr., William (Janice) Messmer and Michael Messmer; and a slew of nieces and nephews. Dan's sense of humor and enormously kind heart will be missed immensely.
At Dan's request, visitations and services were private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now