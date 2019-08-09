|
Daniel P. Messmer, of Latrobe, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born July 18, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Ralph A. and Mary Mikulich Messmer Sr. He was a member of St. Cecilia Church in Whitney. Dan owned a computer repair business for many years after graduating from Kaplan Career Institute, where he later taught, touching the lives of many. Most recently, he worked as the network administrator and chief compliance officer for a wealth management advisor. He is survived by his wife of 40 amazing years, Evelyn, whom he married Sept. 22, 1979; three children, Heather (Steve) Bly, Amanda (Dan Speal) Messmer and Jacob (Megan Stahl) Messmer; two grandchildren, Cassidy Lynn and Samuel Quinn; and his siblings, Anna (Albert) Hall, Carolyn (Kevin) Dolinar, Ralph (Candy) Messmer Jr., William (Janice) Messmer and Michael Messmer; and a slew of nieces and nephews. Dan's sense of humor and enormously kind heart will be missed immensely.
At Dan's request, visitations and services were private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
