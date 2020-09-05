1/1
Daniel R. Snow
1935 - 2020-08-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Roy Snow, 85, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side after a valiant struggle with cancer. A native of Punxsutawney, Pa., he was born July 29, 1935, to Perry Leland and Bernice Rachel Snow. He had lived in this area since 1995, coming from Hunker. Daniel proudly served his country in the Navy. He had worked as a pharmaceutical salesman, property manager and was a retired master pipefitter. He also worked part-time as a ranger at Cypress Head Golf Course. Dan was a much-loved father and husband, a hard worker and loved to travel. He loved golf, the Steelers, college football, soccer and especially our two cats, Bosco and Izzy. He used to love riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and his horse, Sugar Babe. He had a special way with words, often creating his own words and phrases that made everyone laugh! He was the great pontificator of blessings at holiday dinners! The legacy of Dan's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading and zest for life will live on through his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel D. Snow; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Seibert and Doris Jean Jones, and his brother, Donald L. Snow. Mr. Snow leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 24 years, Carole; daughters, Laura Elaine Baker and her husband, Frank, of Natrona Heights, and Lisa Ann Snow, of Slickville; his stepsons, Robert A. Van Fleet and his wife, Sharon, of Scottdale, and David C. Van Fleet and his wife, Sabrina, of Johnson City, Tenn. He will also be remembered by his 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother, Dean Earl Snow and his wife, Eloise; his daughter-in-law, Natalie, whose husband, Daniel D., is deceased, aunt, N. Grace Shermer, cousin, Barbara Shermer, and a niece, Meredith Frost. Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach. Services are private at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved