Daniel Roy Snow, 85, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side after a valiant struggle with cancer. A native of Punxsutawney, Pa., he was born July 29, 1935, to Perry Leland and Bernice Rachel Snow. He had lived in this area since 1995, coming from Hunker. Daniel proudly served his country in the Navy. He had worked as a pharmaceutical salesman, property manager and was a retired master pipefitter. He also worked part-time as a ranger at Cypress Head Golf Course. Dan was a much-loved father and husband, a hard worker and loved to travel. He loved golf, the Steelers, college football, soccer and especially our two cats, Bosco and Izzy. He used to love riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and his horse, Sugar Babe. He had a special way with words, often creating his own words and phrases that made everyone laugh! He was the great pontificator of blessings at holiday dinners! The legacy of Dan's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading and zest for life will live on through his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel D. Snow; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Seibert and Doris Jean Jones, and his brother, Donald L. Snow. Mr. Snow leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 24 years, Carole; daughters, Laura Elaine Baker and her husband, Frank, of Natrona Heights, and Lisa Ann Snow, of Slickville; his stepsons, Robert A. Van Fleet and his wife, Sharon, of Scottdale, and David C. Van Fleet and his wife, Sabrina, of Johnson City, Tenn. He will also be remembered by his 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother, Dean Earl Snow and his wife, Eloise; his daughter-in-law, Natalie, whose husband, Daniel D., is deceased, aunt, N. Grace Shermer, cousin, Barbara Shermer, and a niece, Meredith Frost. Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach. Services are private at this time.