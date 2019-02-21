Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Pasinski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel S. Pasinski

1944 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers Daniel Steven Pasinski passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, with his family by his side. Dan was born June 23, 1944, in McKeesport. He was the son of Steven and Cecilia Pasinski. Dan is survived by his wife, Janeen; sons, Joel, Jon and Jason (Kristi); and grandchildren, Jakob, Tatum, Joshua, Kevin, Payton and Paige. Dan also leaves behind sister, Kathleen Chernicky; niece, Erin; and nephew, Ryan. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law ,Jon Chernicky; daughter-in-law, Tisha (Joel) Pasinski; and niece, Kelli Madeya. As a youth, he went to Holy Cross Elementary School, and graduated from Glassport High School in 1962. After high school, Dan went to West Liberty University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the Chi Nu fraternity, majoring in elementary education. It was during his college years that he met the love of his life, Janeen Madeya. The two wed in 1968 and began to raise a family of three boys: Joel, Jon and Jason. Dan taught at Elizabeth Forward Elementary School for 13 years. After a long teaching strike, Dan and Janeen decided to head west to join Janeen's family in Glendale, Ariz. It was there where the family began to put down roots. Dan worked at Honeywell for 25 years, eventually becoming a senior buyer. He also worked at Sears part-time. Dan had a lifelong love affair with sports, watching his children participate in baseball, basketball, wrestling, cross country and soccer at Apollo High School. He stayed true to his Pittsburgh heritage and was a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Pitt Panthers. Through his cable network, he purchased the Pittsburgh sports channel, and also became acclimated with the internet to keep tabs on Pittsburgh news. Dan loved Arizona, specifically the sun and the clear skies. He felt fortunate to have his three boys and their families close by. Dan loved to meet new people and loved telling stories. He also liked to play practical jokes on friends and family. Later in life, Dan was helpful with such responsibilities as dog-sitting, chauffeuring the grandkids to various functions, or whatever the family needed. Dan followed his son Jason's basketball team at Sunrise Mountain High School for nearly 20 years. He loved sitting courtside and became part of the fabric of the basketball community. Spending time with his grandchildren was cherished time, and he was proud of their many accomplishments. Last August, Dan and Janeen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was so excited to have the entire family together.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, AT HERITAGE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 6830 W. Thunderbird Road in Peoria, Ariz., with friends welcome an hour prior.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, AT HERITAGE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 6830 W. Thunderbird Road in Peoria, Ariz., with friends welcome an hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to the ( ). Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 21, 2019