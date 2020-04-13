Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel T. Griffin


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel T. Griffin Obituary
Daniel Thomas "Griff" Griffin, 61, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville. Dan was born June 30, 1958, in Greensburg. He graduated from Hempfield Area High School. Dan was married to Debbie Hoak on Sept 29, 1978; they were married 41 years. Dan worked as a bread distributor for Martin's Pastry for 14 years. He enjoyed gardening, collecting gnomes, a good fire and riding his motorcycle. What brought him the most joy was his family; he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Everybody knew he loved the Lord, and he's in His presence now. Dan is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Kimberly; grandsons, Carter and Logan; brothers, Robert and Edward; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Services were held privately in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now