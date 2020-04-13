|
|
Daniel Thomas "Griff" Griffin, 61, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville. Dan was born June 30, 1958, in Greensburg. He graduated from Hempfield Area High School. Dan was married to Debbie Hoak on Sept 29, 1978; they were married 41 years. Dan worked as a bread distributor for Martin's Pastry for 14 years. He enjoyed gardening, collecting gnomes, a good fire and riding his motorcycle. What brought him the most joy was his family; he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Everybody knew he loved the Lord, and he's in His presence now. Dan is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Kimberly; grandsons, Carter and Logan; brothers, Robert and Edward; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Services were held privately in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.