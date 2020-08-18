Daniel Todaro, 91, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Anthony and Mary Sardi Todaro. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ, Greensburg. He was very supportive and a proponent of the restoration of Israel through the Seed of Joseph. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a draftsman for Westinghouse Electric Corp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Anthony, Carl and Peter Todaro ; his four sisters, Grace Todaro, Rozella Todaro Fantanella, Verna Todaro Grazan and Mary Ruth Todaro. He is survived by his brother-in-law, James Grazan; also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Thursday in The Church of Jesus Christ, 110 Walton Tea Room Road, Greensburg. Guests are asked to please wear a mask and social distance. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ, American Indian Fund, 110 Walton Tea Room Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit, www.kepplegraft.com
.