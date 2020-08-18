1/
Daniel Todaro
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Todaro, 91, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Anthony and Mary Sardi Todaro. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ, Greensburg. He was very supportive and a proponent of the restoration of Israel through the Seed of Joseph. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a draftsman for Westinghouse Electric Corp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Anthony, Carl and Peter Todaro ; his four sisters, Grace Todaro, Rozella Todaro Fantanella, Verna Todaro Grazan and Mary Ruth Todaro. He is survived by his brother-in-law, James Grazan; also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Thursday in The Church of Jesus Christ, 110 Walton Tea Room Road, Greensburg. Guests are asked to please wear a mask and social distance. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ, American Indian Fund, 110 Walton Tea Room Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit, www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved