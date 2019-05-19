|
Daniel V. Nodd Sr., 59, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Dan was born March 15, 1960, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Jeff Donahue and Yolanda Kochis Nodd. He was formerly employed as the assistant manager of the former Burton's Total Pet Store, Greensburg. Dan is survived by his children, Daniel V. Nodd II and Leann Gilpin, of Mt. Pleasant, and his grandchildren, Lily, Levi and Cash. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill, Jim and Joni Nodd.
Arrangements were under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019