Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Daniel V. Nodd Sr.


Daniel V. Nodd Sr.


1960 - 03
Daniel V. Nodd Sr. Obituary
Daniel V. Nodd Sr., 59, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Dan was born March 15, 1960, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Jeff Donahue and Yolanda Kochis Nodd. He was formerly employed as the assistant manager of the former Burton's Total Pet Store, Greensburg. Dan is survived by his children, Daniel V. Nodd II and Leann Gilpin, of Mt. Pleasant, and his grandchildren, Lily, Levi and Cash. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill, Jim and Joni Nodd.
Arrangements were under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Dan's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019
