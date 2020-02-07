Home

Daniel W. Bryson


1957 - 2020
Daniel W. Bryson Obituary
Daniel W. Bryson, 62, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Ellis Bryson and Allena (Fetterman) Bryson, he was born March 24, 1957, in New Kensington. Daniel had been employed as a tech representative by Pittsburgh Technology in New Kensington for more than 20 years. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. Survivors include two brothers, David Bryson (Helen J.), of Scottdale, and Richard Bryson, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. All arrangements are being handled privately by the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Bryson family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
