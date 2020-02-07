Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Daniel McAnany
Daniel W. McAnany

Daniel W. McAnany


1979 - 2020
Daniel W. McAnany Obituary
Daniel W. McAnany, 40, of Unity Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 24, 1979, in Latrobe, son of Janet Morrison McAnany and the late Robert B. McAnany. He was employed by D-Bug Co. and was an avid sports and outdoorsman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, who were the apples of his eye, Abbi and Sara McAnany; brother, Bobby McAnany; his grandmother, Eileen Morrison; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time a memorial service will be held.
