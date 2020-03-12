|
Daniel W. Piasecky, 76, of Scottdale, died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 12, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late William Healey and Mary Poklembo. Dan was a member of the Alverton Center Bethel Church of God. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School Class of 1961. He was employed as a shipper for U.S. Steel, Edgar Thompson Works, Braddock, with 37 years of service. He was a lifelong member of East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Club, where he taught hunters safety education for 25years. He was a social member of the Scottdale Firemen's club as well. He enjoyed reading, hunting, taking long rides through the country, vacationing with his family and spending quality time with his loving grandchildren. Dan was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and was loved by all who knew him. Dan is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him; his loving and devoted children, Daniel W. Piasecky Jr., Traci L. Usher and husband, Ryan, and Wendy S. Gianfrancesco and husband, Chad, all of Scottdale; his loving grandchildren, Chaz Gianfrancesco and Tyler and Mia Usher; his siblings, Theodore Paski, of Hull, Ga., William "Butch" Healey and wife, Marie, of Greensburg, Mary Senak and husband, Bob, of Latrobe, and MaryAnn Sheele and husband, Jim, of Mt. Pleasant; his brother-in-law, Ronald Dugger and wife, Shirley, of Scottdale; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Fox, and husband, David, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife 49 years, Nancy J. Piasecky (Nov. 7, 2016.) Friends and family are cordially invited from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, at which time his funeral service will be held in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with his Pastor, Lee Kline, officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to Mt. View Senior Living of Greensburg and Gallagher Hospice for their professionalism and exemplary care that was shown to their father and his family. In lieu of customary remembrances, those who wish to remember Dan in a special way may make gifts in his memory directed to Center Bethel Church of God Backpack Ministry, 428 Ruffsdale Alverton Road, Alverton, PA 15612, or to the Scottdale Library Children's Program, 106 Spring St., Scottdale, PA 15683. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send an online condolence or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.