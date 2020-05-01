Danielle Kim Bonacuro, 35, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Ligonier, passed away suddenly after a fall at her home Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born July 2, 1984, a daughter of David and Susan (Thursby) Bonacuro. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Christopher Bonacuro. She lived a vivacious life for 35 years. Everyone recognized her charisma, and she touched the hearts of everyone with her love, empathy and compassion and was a very loyal friend. She worked for Pennsylvania Libations, and she loved her job as an events manager. This tragic loss has seriously affected her friends and family. She was loved by everyone she touched. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandfather, George Thursby; a precious son, David Jr.; and her boyfriend, David Long. A memorial service celebrating Danielle's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danielle's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store