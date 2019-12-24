Home

Danielle N. Lane


1980 - 2019
Danielle N. Lane Obituary
Danielle N. Lane, 39, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 22, 1980, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Vanessa Bittner Weyer, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Kenneth Lane Jr. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Jacob Dengler, and his father, Carl Dengler, of Jeannette; and one sister, Katrina Lindauer and her husband, David, of Monroeville.
There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Danielle N. Lane. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 24, 2019
