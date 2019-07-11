Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Dante Polla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dante H. Polla


1921 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dante H. Polla Obituary
Dante H. Polla, 97, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1921, in Leechburg, a son of the late Anthony and Angelica Romarso Polla. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Dante was a World War II veteran, having served in the Navy. Prior to retirement, he was an advertising representative for the Tribune-Review and the Jeannette News Dispatch. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jennie Rich Polla. He is survived by a brother, James Polla, of Jeannette; two daughters, Maureen (Timothy) Jozwick, of Windham, N.H., and Helene (Michael) Ciarochi, of Connellsville; four grandchildren, Adrienne (John) Michitsch, Mia (Philip) Schochet, Michael (Jordan) Ciarochi and Carly (Ethan) Martinez; and five great-grandchildren, Daphne Michitsch, Vera Schochet, Julia Schochet, Reese Ciarochi and Cora Ciarochi.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Layman Corps, 258 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now