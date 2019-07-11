Dante H. Polla, 97, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1921, in Leechburg, a son of the late Anthony and Angelica Romarso Polla. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Dante was a World War II veteran, having served in the Navy. Prior to retirement, he was an advertising representative for the Tribune-Review and the Jeannette News Dispatch. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jennie Rich Polla. He is survived by a brother, James Polla, of Jeannette; two daughters, Maureen (Timothy) Jozwick, of Windham, N.H., and Helene (Michael) Ciarochi, of Connellsville; four grandchildren, Adrienne (John) Michitsch, Mia (Philip) Schochet, Michael (Jordan) Ciarochi and Carly (Ethan) Martinez; and five great-grandchildren, Daphne Michitsch, Vera Schochet, Julia Schochet, Reese Ciarochi and Cora Ciarochi.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Layman Corps, 258 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019