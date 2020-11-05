1/1
Darlene E. Thompson
1942 - 2020
Darlene E. Thompson, 78, formerly of Donora, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Savannah, Ga., following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born April 13, 1942, the only daughter of the late John Chalmer and Louise Troth Thompson. She was Protestant by faith, a member of United Methodist Church of Monessen, and a graduate of the 1960 class of Monessen High School. Her most beloved roles in life were as wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid Elvis fan her entire life; her other hobbies included collecting cookbooks and old movies. Darlene held many jobs throughout her life, with employers including the Manos Theatre, Thrift Drug, Charland sewing factory, and Volkswagen of America. For 23 years, she proudly drove her blue Volkswagen Rabbit, which she helped to build. Later in life, Darlene worked as a home health aide, and eventually retired after 15 years of service at the Corning Glass factory in Charleroi. Darlene was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Donora and hospice in Monongahela, connecting her with many kindhearted people in the Mon Valley. She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Dr. Charles) Usher, of Savannah, Ga.; and two sons, Brett (Gina) Bogden, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Craig (Celia Jean) Bogden, of Savannah, Ga. In addition to her children, she is survived by her five grandchildren, Rachel Usher, Alexia and Seager Bogden and Abigail and AJ Bogden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Steve F. Gula Jr. The family is grateful to Hospice Savannah for their compassionate care. At the request of the deceased, there was no public viewing and the burial service was private. Funeral arrangements were handled by GAMBLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Savannah, Ga., with interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Savannah or the Washington Area Humane Society in memory of Darlene's best friends in life, her four-legged felines, Pookie, Lady, Ava, Sneakers, Louie, Fang, Oreo, Quinn and Rocky. Please share your thoughts about Darlene and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
