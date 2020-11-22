Darlene Jean Hellings McVicker was surrounded by her loving family, when she went to be at peace with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Pittsburgh. Darlene married Carl Grant McVicker Jr. on Sept. 6, 1958, in the Chapel on Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. Darlene and Carl raised their children in Pittsburgh and retired in Naples, Fla., where they lived for the last several years. She was preceded in death by her first son, Robert Jonathan McVicker. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Grant McVicker Jr.; daughter, Tami Cox; and two sons, Carl Grant McVicker III and his wife, Gayle and Kevin McVicker and his wife, Debra. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Mark (Heather) Millligan, Kristin (Steve) Neff, Katherine McVicker, Rebecca (Paul) Marcheschi, Matthew McVicker, Zachary (Kamila) McVicker, Daniel Cox, Sarah Cox, Benjamin McVicker, Jonathan McVicker and Michael McVicker; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Mark Dale Milligan III, Mason Milligan, Caroline McVicker, Gianni Marcheschi, Magnolia Milligan, Stetson Neff and Allister McVicker. She was the youngest child of Harry Howard Hellings Jr. and Rebecca MacConnell Hellings. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Howard Hellings Jr. She is survived by multiple nieces, nephews and loved ones. Darlene was a devoted Christian, daughter, sister, niece, friend, cousin, granddaughter, wife, daughter-in-law, mother, aunt, grandmother (Nanny), neighbor, mother-in-law, great-aunt, great-grandmother, Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, Den Mother and Church Nursery worker. It was her goal and joy in life to fulfill these roles and she cherished every memory of each moment she was blessed to experience in doing so. Darlene was thankful for all those who touched her life and for the love that was "over and around" her since her birth. As the amazing, kind, caring, giving woman who was so full of love for others, Darlene blessed not only the lives of her family and loved ones, but all those who she encountered. Her love is felt in the hearts of so many for eternity. From the hymn How Great Thou Art, as quoted by Darlene, "When Christ shall come with shouts of acclamation and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart! Then I shall bow in humble adoration and there proclaim my God, how great thou art!" The family welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Interment will be made in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital
