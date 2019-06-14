Darlene Kulis, 64, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born June 6, 1955, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Edward M. Jr. and Helene K (Halesiak) Kulis. Darlene was a 1973 graduate of Hempfield High School, attended Seaton Hill College, in Greensburg, to receive her under-grad, then continued to California University to achieve her Masters. She also attended Duquesne University to get her paralegal certificate. Prior to her retirement, Darlene had worked in customer service for many years. She was a member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie. She enjoyed going to the cinemas and watching movies. She was such a wonderful caregiver to her beloved mother, who passed away this past February. Darlene is survived by her brother, Gary M. Kulis, of New Stanton; and several aunts and uncles and special cousins. Darlene will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

There will be no public visitation per Darlene's wishes. Private interment will be held in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township, where she will be laid to rest with her mother. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.

