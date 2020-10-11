Darlene L. Derrickson, 73, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, passed away comfortably at home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born Feb. 18, 1947, to Alma (Guthrie) and Charles Patterson, Darlene graduated Crafton High School in 1965. Upon graduation and moving to Delaware, Darlene attended the University of Delaware, where she studied medical technology for two years and gained employment as a pulmonary technician at the Wilmington Medical Center, where she worked until 1979. Relocating to Belle Vernon, she worked at Allegheny General Hospital as a cardio-pulmonary technician until 1993. For the remainder of her life, she was employed in various positions, including Martins Flowers and Shrubs for 10 years. In addition to employment, Darlene's love for reading, ceramics, and gardening filled her days with happiness. As a devoted daughter, wife, mother and best friend to Marguerite and Beth Ann, Darlene was a true "soccer and wrestling mom," a constant at all of her children's sporting events and a diehard Pittsburgh sports fanatic. Darlene is survived by her mother, Alma "Mima" Patterson, age 93, of North Huntington; her brother, Randy (Michelle) Patterson, of Birmingham, Ala.; her husband of 56 years, Robert Paul, of Belle Vernon; two sons, Robert Paul, of Belle Vernon, and Brian Keith, of Middletown, Del.; and three grandchildren, Robert Paul III, of Belle Vernon, Joshua Paul, and Kylee Patricia, both of Middletown, Del. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Charles, in 1970; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Patterson, in 2009. In lieu of flowers, and in appreciation of the care given to Darlene, the family suggests donations be made to Concordia Hospice / Donnell House, 10 Leet St., Washington, PA 15301, and/or OSTPA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.



