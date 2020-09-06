1/
Darlene L. Ebel
Darlene L. Ebel, 69, of Verona, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence Ebel Jr.; loving mother of Joshua Ebel and Lawrence Ebel III; and adoring sister of Terri Law. Darlene was known to many as Mama Ebel. She enjoyed going to music concerts with her two sons, having lunch with her friends and traveling with her husband. Darlene got pleasure and enjoyment by spending time with her two cats. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:30 PM
THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD.
SEP
8
Service
06:30 PM
THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD.
