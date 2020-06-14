Darlene Markazene, 70, of Monroeville, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Charleroi, to Andrew and Elizabeth Spisak. She married Richard Markazene on Sept. 22, 1973. She graduated from the California University of PA, where she acquired her bachelor's and master's degrees. Darlene was a longtime resident of Monroeville, where she secured her first teaching position in 1971 in the Gateway School District and retired 35 years later. She held several teaching positions, which included a third-grade teacher, Reading and Math Resource Teacher, and Gifted Education teacher. Gifted with intellect, caring, sharing and giving, and passed those qualities on to a lovely daughter and granddaughter. Her love of God and family and her boundless generosity were central to her life and touched all who knew her. Darlene's beautiful spirit is etched in our memories and will be with us until we join her in an eternal walk with the Lord. Darlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ, Greensburg, where she faithfully served in a variety of capacities including Sunday School teacher and financial and secretarial positions. She never failed to give her testimony of God's goodness in her life, even when her health was failing. Darlene was defined by the love and generosity that she had for other people. She always thought of others first, second and third before she ever thought of herself. She woke up each day thinking of what she could do for others to make them happy; even during her last days, she instructed her family to buy gifts and/or send food to other people. Her pride and joy was her only granddaughter, Leah Elizabeth, who consumed most of her free time. Her devotion and self-sacrificing to her family was unsurpassed. Darlene was the beloved wife of Richard Markazene; mother of Shelley Markazene Coughter (Peter); grandmother of Leah Elizabeth; sister of Mary Ann Keener (Fred), and Alice Saeli (Joe); sister in-law of Marcella Sutherland (Al); aunt to Scott Sutherland, Brian Sutherland (Wendy), Marcy Sutherland, Anthony Saeli (Julie), Robert Bays, and Cindy Lea Thomas; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, and where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, with Rev. Timothy Gehly and Rev. Paul Gehly co-officiating. Interment will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Church of Jesus Christ, 112 Walton Tea Room Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.