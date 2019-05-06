Darlene R. Trout, 77, of Latrobe, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. She was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late Frederick R. and Rose (Couchenour) Steiner. Prior to retirement, she worked at Seton Hill College, Greensburg. Darlene was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, and loved camping, baking and bluegrass music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Trout; her daughter, Denise Jenniches; and her brother, Frederick R. Steiner. She is survived by her son, Mark Trout and wife, Deanna of Hempfield Township; a son-in-law, Joseph Jenniches; four grandchildren, Jim and Carey Trout, and Savannah and Jacob Gray; and a great-grandson, Nathan.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 6 to May 7, 2019