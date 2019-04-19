Darlyn M. (Valley) Abel, 83, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles and Audrey (Lawson) Valley. Darlyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her beloved family. She was a current member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville, and a longtime member of St. Bartholomew's Church, in Penn Hills. Darlyn will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 62 years, Robert Abel; daughter, Darlene Lopes and her husband, Gary, of Murrysville; son, Robert C. Abel and his wife, Rebecca (Canobbio), of Monroeville; sister, Jacquelyn Gerkey and her husband, Kenneth, of Mt. Lebanon; sister-in-law, Lillian Rausch, of Troy Hill; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was the very proud grandmother of Michelle Lopes, Zoe Abel and Parker Abel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mae "Read" Lawson; sister, Carol A. Willis and her husband, Joseph R. Willis; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Anna Abel, with whom she was very close. The Abel family would like to extend their special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Joel Weinberg, Pulmonologist, and the nurses, staff and caregivers of UPMC Shadyside for the loving care Darlyn received over the past few years.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Darlyn will be celebrated Monday at a time and location to be announced. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.

