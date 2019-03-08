Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Darrel Berger


1926 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrel Berger Obituary
Darrel Berger, 92, of White, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1926, in White, a son of the late William M. and Missouri Mae Berger. He attended school at the one room schoolhouse in White. Darrel was an Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Displaying an aptitude for mechanical problem solving, he applied this skill in a variety of jobs throughout his life. Darrel had a variety of interests, foremost being bluegrass and country music. His hobbies included building and restoring stringed instruments and the restoration of old cars and garden tractors. His greatest love and source of pride, however, was for his family. Darrel is survived by his second wife, Nancy Marlene; children, William Berger and wife, Susan, Tammy Cross and husband, Rick, Dana Keck and husband, Warren, and Christopher Berger and wife, Nikki; grandchildren, Phillip Nicholson, Taylor Nicholson, Warren Keck V, Wesley Keck and Ashton Berger; and great-granddaughter, Savanah Cote. In addition to his parents, Darrel was predeceased by his first wife, Genevieve; a son, Timothy; a daughter, Amy; and brothers, Melvin, Harold, Vernon, Archie, Denver, Herman and Dwaine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the time of service, with Pastor Josh Boyd officiating in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Interment will follow in Eutsey Cemetery.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 8, 2019
